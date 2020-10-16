VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was found dead following a house fire in Vancouver last Saturday.
On Oct. 10, at around 7 p.m., crews with the Vancouver Fire Department were called out to a fire at a home in the 5100 block of Northeast 66th Avenue.
At the scene, neighbors told firefighters that someone was still inside the home. Firefighters went into the home and got the man out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, the medical examiner's office identified the victim as 75-year-old John E. McCarty.
The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the medical examiner's office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
