Medical Reserve Corps volunteers helping to vaccinate against COVID-19 across Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the state of Oregon works to vaccinate thousands of people over the coming weeks against COVID-19, a lesser known group of volunteers has been called upon to help. The Medical Reserve Corps has been helping with vaccinations for months. In Oregon there are 16 MRC Units helping in 13 of the 36 counties. In Washington County, which has one of the most robust units in the state, they have been working to serve and vaccinate those in underserved and BIPOC communities.
“It has been one of the most meaningful experiences in my life personally as a nurse,” Teri Mills with the Washington County Medical Reserve Corps said.
The medical volunteers are likened to the National Guard. They can been called upon by local, state and federal agencies during a health emergency. The MRC was established nationally after 9/11.
"We are really trying to serve our community,” Mills said.
The group in Washington County is just under 1,000 members strong and has been working for the last few months to help with vaccinations. The volunteers are made of both current medical professionals and retirees. Mills says the work they have been doing has been a positive in what has been a challenging time for many.
“Even just yesterday, a young woman who said, I have just been waiting for this for so long, you know, just to leave my house, just to go back to work, just to take care of my family,” Mills said.
When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law earlier this year, $100 million dollars was allocated to help this organization nationwide.
More than 300 MRC units are assisting with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in 43 states, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Additional MRC units are preparing to activate to support vaccinations as more doses become available.
According to the MRC, while COVID-19 vaccination is a focus of current MRC activities, units have and continue to support other COVID-19 operations. In 2020, MRC volunteers contributed more than 800,000 volunteer hours assisting with community screening and testing operations; medical surge support at long term care facilities, health care facilities, and alternate care sites; patient case and contact investigations; call center operations; community education and outreach such as assisting elderly and at-risk community members with well check calls, food distribution, errands, medication pick-up; and logistics support such as inventorying, packing, and distributing personal protective equipment.
MRC says the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 underscores the importance of MRCs to our nation’s health security. The legislation provides $100 million in funding for MRC at a time when MRC numbers are growing. Since January 2020, at least 25,000 volunteers have been added to the network’s ranks, bringing the total number of volunteers in MRC units to approximately 200,000 people throughout the United States and its territories.
If you are interested in signing up to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps visit the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon website.
