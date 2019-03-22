Medical Teams Int’l members leave PDX to help after devastating Mozambique cyclone

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two members of Medical Teams International left Portland International Airport Friday night to help after a devastating cyclone hit the South African country of Mozambique.
Nearly 300 people are confirmed dead and thousands are confirmed missing, according to authorities, who say close to one-point-seven million people are affected across three countries.
The Medical Teams International members plan to help assess the situation around the capitol city and create a team based on availability and skilled needed to try and help the people in the area.
"[There are] people in urgent need of health care, they're lacking food and water and shelter," Franky Tyler with Medical Teams International said.
The members say they are carrying a big supply of emergency health packs and say they hope to help out in any way they can.
