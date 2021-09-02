PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of doctors and nurses that normally respond around the world to help in natural disasters is doing what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.

On Thursday and Friday, Medical Teams International is on the Oregon coast to offer free services in a mobile clinic. Medical Teams International is known for their response to areas around the world that need help in times of crisis and natural disasters.

Over the last few weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the state's health care system, so Medical Teams International are setting up mobile clinics to help stop the spread. They're hoping by offering both free dental care and COVID vaccinations in one spot that it will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"Normally, it takes a couple of weeks to get things together but we are small, nimble and agile, and that’s what we do at medical teams is respond," said Cindy Breilh, Executive Director of Medical Teams International. "We're here to join in the fight to end COVID and to get our country back on its feet, and really to prevent people from getting seriously sick. This is a life-saving effort."

Clatsop County, which is only 56 percent vaccinated, recently experienced an outbreak of cases and asked Medical Teams International to respond with a mobile clinic. Thursday, they are set up at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria until 2 p.m. On Friday, the team will be at Jewell School in Seaside from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medical Teams International plans to host upwards of 20 vaccine clinics in Oregon and Washington to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus.