PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a medically endangered man and his pet chihuahua.

The PPB said James Kelly, 59, left his home Wednesday morning to take his chihuahua Lulu for a walk. Kelly has experienced multiple health issues including a history of strokes which have led to memory issues and confusions, according to the PPB.

Woman hit, killed by driver at I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in northeast Portland early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were able to track Kelly’s phone activity to the area of Northeast 30th Avenue and Couch Street , however, the phone’s battery had since died and Kelly is said to be unfamiliar with the area.

Kelly is a white male, 5’7” tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing the same navy-blue shirt and gray pants and hat depicted in the attached photo. His dog Lulu was last wearing a pink sweater.

Kelly is considered “medically endangered.” Anyone who comes into contact with him should call 911 as soon as possible.