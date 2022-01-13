JAMES KELLY

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a medically endangered man and his pet chihuahua.

The PPB said James Kelly, 59, left his home Wednesday morning to take his chihuahua Lulu for a walk. Kelly has experienced multiple health issues including a history of strokes which have led to memory issues and confusions, according to the PPB.

Officers were able to track Kelly’s phone activity to the area of Northeast 30th Avenue and Couch Street , however, the phone’s battery had since died and Kelly is said to be unfamiliar with the area.

Kelly is a white male, 5’7” tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing the same navy-blue shirt and gray pants and hat depicted in the attached photo. His dog Lulu was last wearing a pink sweater.

Kelly is considered “medically endangered.” Anyone who comes into contact with him should call 911 as soon as possible.

