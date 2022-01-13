PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a medically endangered man has been found safe, but is asking for the public’s help locating his pet chihuahua.

The PPB said James Kelly, 59, left his home Wednesday morning to take his chihuahua Lulu for a walk. Kelly has experienced multiple health issues including a history of strokes which have led to memory issues and confusions, according to the PPB.

Woman hit, killed by driver at I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in northeast Portland early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were able to track Kelly’s phone activity to the area of Northeast 30th Avenue and Couch Street , however, the phone’s battery died and Kelly was said to be unfamiliar with the area.

His dog Lulu was last wearing a pink sweater.

Anyone who comes into contact with the dog is asked to call animal control.