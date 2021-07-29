NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - An adorable new sea otter pup has arrived at the Oregon Coast Aquarium after he was rescued in California this past spring.
Earle the southern sea otter pup was found stranded at Asilomar State Marine Reserve in Pacific Grove, California, in May. The aquarium says the 3-week-old pup was cold and lethargic and weighed about 6.5 pounds when he was found. Unfortunately, his mother could not be located and it was unlikely for him to survive on his own.
Earle was taken to Monterey Bay Aquarium where he received treatment and ongoing care. The aquarium said there were no surrogates available to care for Earle, and the U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service deemed him non-releasable. As one of 15 organizations in the United States authorized to accept rescued sea otters, the aquarium was picked as Earle's new home.
On July 22, Earle was flown to Oregon with help from the nonprofit Turtles Fly Too. Upon landing, he was greeted by aquarium staff and was transported to his new home. The aquarium says Earle is currently located behind-the-scenes, where he is adjusting to his new habitat and learning "typical sea otter behavior." He will soon be introduced to other members of the sea otter raft.
"We are so excited to welcome Earle to the Aquarium," said Brittany Blades, the aquarium’s Curator of Marine Mammals. “His survival story really speaks to the amazing things that happen when people come together to support wildlife. Earle will act as an ambassador for his species, connecting guests with ocean life and inspiring conservation. That connection is crucial to the protection and preservation of sea otters and other endangered species.”
The aquarium says Earle was named after Sylvia Earle, an oceanographer, scuba diver, and research scientist dedicated to conservation.
