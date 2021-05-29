PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – She's the current head coach of the women's program at George Fox University and the newest soccer analyst at Fox 12. Laura Schott will join Nick Krupke for our new broadcast partnership with the Portland Thorns on Sunday.
"I just spent most of career here," said Schott. "I am from Portland. I love Portland."
Schott grew up in Canby and Wilsonville, where home base will forever be.
“I live just down the street from where I grew up so I am a home body," Schott said.
With coaching stops at Portland State and the Thorns Academy led her to George Fox in March of 2020. Timing is everything and Schott had it on the pitch as a player.
A four-time state champ with an unbeaten career at Jesuit High, class of '99 and a two-time Oregon player of the year.
Then came All-Pac 10 honors all of her four years in Berkeley where the All-American remains Cal's all-time goal scoring queen.
Schott went on to be drafted by the Washington Freedom in the defunct Women's United Soccer Association.
"I played in the first professional league but it folded my first year in and there wasn't another league until I was like 28 or 29," Schott said. "I was head coaching here in Portland and I wasn't going to stop then and try to rekindle a career at like 29! I played professionally, I played with the youth national teams and I am capped with the national team. I have five caps, which I guess is relevant but not that relevant."
When asked what excites her, now that she is part of this broadcast partnership with the Thorns.
"Any opportunity to grow the women's game and grow the youth game,” Schott said. “Any opportunity I get to be a part of that and do that, which this is right up that alley, I jump at."
