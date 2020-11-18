Meet Ghost! Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new member reporting for duty to serve the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – and he’s a very good boy.
K-9 Ghost is a 2-year-old German Shepherd. He came to the sheriff’s office all the way from Wardenburg, Germany.
In Germany, Ghost received IPO training, which involves dogs learning skills in tracking, obedience and protection, according to LCSO.
Before arriving in Lincoln County, Ghost traveled to Riverside, California by Adlerhorst International where he was tested and hand selected by LCSO Deputy Akin to be his new partner.
Ghost will soon begin training to become an Oregon Certified Patrol K-9.
Over the next several months, Ghost and Akin will train and bond and once they complete training, the pair will be tested together to be certified for patrol.
