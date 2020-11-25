PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the midst of the pandemic, a Portland area school administrator is being recognized for their efforts to educate students during these difficult times.
LaShawnta Spears-Hardy, an administrator in the David Douglas School District, was recently recognized by the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators as Oregon's Assistant Principal of the Year.
Spears-Hardy was nominated by a teacher at Alice Ott Middle School, where she's been assistant principal since 2017.
She found out she had won the award during a staff Zoom meeting.
"It was amazing. In this time when we are unsettled and don't know exactly what all we're doing and there's so many moving pieces, it was an honor to receive the award," said Spears-Hardy.
She admitted the past year has brought many challenges, but said she and teachers at Alice Ott have been doing their very best to support students and each other.
"Our staff, they are working hard in a completely new platform where everything is just online and they're still trying to connect, to build rapport with students and families, and then our students, who we want to keep engaged," said Spears-Hardy.
During her four years at Alice Ott, Spears-Hardy improved achievement scores and led staff development around de-escalation and supporting students with behavioral needs. The David Douglas Superintendent called her "an amazing educator" who leads through the lens of what is best for students.
