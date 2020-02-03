YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A lawsuit has been filed in the case of Meighan Cordie, a woman who was found dead on the side of a Yamhill County road last year.
Cordie, 27, disappeared in August 2018. Hundreds of people searched for her for days before her body was found down an embankment near an onramp that leads to Highway 18.
Investigators later determined that Cordie had left a wedding at Heiser Farms in Dayton and had gotten into her mother’s car with her 3-year-old daughter.
According to investigators, Cordie had exited the vehicle driven by her mother once before her death, got back into the backseat of the SUV and continued fighting with her mother before, at some point, leaving the moving vehicle again.
Now, Cordie’s father, Tony Cordie, is suing Heiser Farms for $900,000. The lawsuit claims the establishment continued to serve Meighan’s mom, Jennifer, alcohol despite signs that she was intoxicated.
Heiser Farms says it has no comment on the lawsuit.
Gotta blame somebody! She is an adult and should be able to make her own decisions.
