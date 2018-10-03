MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The mother of a local woman who was killed after she left her mother’s moving car made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Jennifer Weathers was arraigned on charges of DUII and reckless endangering.
Back in August, police say Weathers and her 27-year-old daughter, Meighan Cordie, got into a fight after a wedding they went to in Dayton.
As Weathers was driving home, police say Cordie tried to exit the moving car twice, and on the second time, died. Cordie’s body was discovered several days later.
The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office ruled Cordie’s death accidental but charged her mother for drunk driving.
Weathers is expected back in court at the end of the month.
