PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Following the release of a secret indictment and an arrest, a member of the Proud Boys appeared in a Multnomah County courtroom on multiple counts of assault Wednesday morning.
Donovon Flippo, 23, entered pleas of not guilty to the felony and misdemeanor charges through a court-appointed lawyer.
Proud Boy Donovan Flippo walks into Multnomah County Court for a first appearance on assault charges pic.twitter.com/gtNTfVEZ3h— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 13, 2019
Flippo is a self-admitted member of the Proud Boys, defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist hate group.
According to court documents, Flippo allegedly attacked another man, Timothy Ledwith, in June 2018.
An indictment released publicly on Tuesday said Flippo teamed up with Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, his friend and fellow Proud Boy, to commit the assault on Ledwith.
Toese, 22, is facing similar charges and is a co-defendant in the case.
A post on his Facebook page earlier this month indicated he may be currently in his homeland, American Samoa, a U.S. territory located in the South Pacific Ocean. In the post, Toese writes he “…will be back to stand court in Portland”, but he has yet to do so and has not been arrested, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.
A law enforcement source told FOX 12 that a warrant issued in Oregon for Toese’s arrest could still be executed in the tropical islands.
It’s not the first time Toese has evaded arrest. Court documents show a previous probation violation warrant for him remains valid.
Just weeks ago, FOX 12 also reported about texts between Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson and a Portland Police Bureau lieutenant. Some of the texts were specifically about Toese and a possible warrant for his arrest.
Questions were later raised by city leaders after the texts became public as to whether the lieutenant helped Toese evade arrest in December 2017, and an internal investigation on the matter is currently being conducted.
Flippo and Toese have previously come to Portland with the Proud Boys group. The group, with members who also belong to Patriot Prayer, has been criticized by Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, for inciting violence in the city including street brawls with members of the opposing Antifa group during protests.
Prior to his court appearance Wednesday, Flippo was arrested by deputies on Tuesday in Clark County and transported to Multnomah County. A court clerk confirmed he posted bail Tuesday night.
At the conclusion of his first appearance, Flippo was released on supervision and ordered to have no contact with Toese or Ledwith. He is due back in court on April 30.
According to Flippo’s Facebook page, a GoFundMe had been setup to help him with legal fees. However, it appears that campaign has since been taken down.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.