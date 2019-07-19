PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A member of the Proud Boys group was sentenced to eight days in jail and 40 hours of community service for an assault in northeast Portland in June 2018.
Donovon Flippo, 24, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault Friday.
He was indicted in March and initially faced felony charges.
Court documents state Flippo and another Proud Boy member, Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, attacked a man in June 2018 at Northeast 12th Avenue and Broadway Street.
The victim told police that people in a pickup were shouting politically-based comments. The victim told police that he recognized Flippo as a passenger inside the truck and as someone who attends political demonstrations in Portland.
During the investigation, police learned that the victim yelled back to the occupants of the vehicle. Flippo got out of the vehicle, which led to a brief verbal altercation that resulted in the victim being physically assaulted, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The victim received multiple stitches to his lip and was treated for a concussion.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reported frequent communication with the victim to keep him updated on the legal process. The victim was fully informed about the pretrial process and all pretrial negotiations.
“Prior to the change of plea hearing and sentencing, the victim communicated to our office his full support of the pretrial agreement,” according to the district attorney’s office.
Flippo is a self-admitted member of the Proud Boys, defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist hate group.
A warrant remains active for Toese’s arrest.
After pleading guilty, Flippo was also sentenced to two years probation and ordered not to have contact with the victim or participate in any mass demonstrations of 50 or more people in Multnomah County.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
