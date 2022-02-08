VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A memorial and procession has been scheduled for a fallen Vancouver police officer.
The procession for Donald Sahota will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with the memorial beginning at 1 p.m. at ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield.
Sahota, 52, was killed just outside his home in Battle Ground on Jan. 29. The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said he was off-duty at home with his wife when an armed robbery suspect, Julio Cesar Segura, attempted to enter his house. When Clark County sheriff's deputy Jonathan Feller arrived at the house, he mistakenly shot and killed Sahota.
The procession is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Northeast 78th Street in front of Crossroads Community Church in Vancouver. The procession will take the following route and end up at the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield:
- Proceeds from Crossroads Community Church, west on NE 78 Street, turning north (right) on NE Andresen Road
- Proceeds north on NE Andresen Road, turning east (right) on NE Padden Parkway
- Proceeds east on NE Padden Parkway, turning north (left) on NB Interstate 205 on-ramp
- Proceeds north on Interstate 205, merging north on Interstate 5 to La Center/Cowlitz Way exit (Exit 16)
- Officer Sahota’s motorcade will join the procession at 179th Street
- Honorary Fly Over just north of 179th Street as Officer Sahota’s motorcade joins the procession
- Proceeds west (via roundabout) on La Center Road/Cowlitz Way
Anyone is welcome to view the procession but is reminded congregating along Interstate 5 is prohibited by law. If motorists encounter the procession on I-205 or I-5, they are asked to pull over to the right side of the roadway and stop until the procession passes.
The memorial service at ilani Casino Resort is open to the public, but all attendees must follow COVID-19 guidelines. Attendees must provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the event space. The vaccination requirement does not include a booster shot.
If providing a negative test result, it must be taken within 72 hours of the event.