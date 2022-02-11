ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon firefighter who was killed in an explosion at a barn will be laid to rest this weekend.

Austin Smith worked as volunteer firefighter in St. Paul, where a public memorial service will be held Saturday at the St. Paul Rodeo Grounds. A large first-responder presence is expected with around 400 emergency vehicles making their way through a procession route to the rodeo grounds.

The procession will begin at 10:15 a.m. in Woodburn at Stacey Allison Way. The route then proceeds through neighborhood streets until it hits Kirksey Street, then goes north on Buttevile Road to Highway 219.

The procession then continues along the highway until it reaches the St. Paul Rodeo Grounds.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, attendees can view the procession from anywhere along the route.

If you aren’t attending but expect to be on the road tomorrow morning in the area of the procession, you’re asked to kindly move to the side and let the vehicles pass.

The memorial service at the St. Paul Fairgrounds starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.