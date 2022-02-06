Austin Smith

Firefighter Austin Smith (photo courtesy St. Paul fire department)

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) – A memorial and procession is planned for a St. Paul Fire District firefighter killed in the line of duty last week.

The St. Paul Fire District responded to a barn fire at Champoeg Creek and McKay Road early Thursday morning. After firefighters arrived, an explosion occurred that killed 30-year-old St. Paul firefighter Austin Smith.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said the public memorial service will be held on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds. It will be a full firefighter honor memorial service, with a large presence of first responders with many pieces of equipment expected.

There is a procession planned. To assist with coordination of first responders, OSFM asks agencies to complete a form if they will be attending by the end of the day Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Paul Fire District or family GoFundMe are preferred.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you