ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) – A memorial and procession is planned for a St. Paul Fire District firefighter killed in the line of duty last week.

The St. Paul Fire District responded to a barn fire at Champoeg Creek and McKay Road early Thursday morning. After firefighters arrived, an explosion occurred that killed 30-year-old St. Paul firefighter Austin Smith.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said the public memorial service will be held on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds. It will be a full firefighter honor memorial service, with a large presence of first responders with many pieces of equipment expected.

There is a procession planned. To assist with coordination of first responders, OSFM asks agencies to complete a form if they will be attending by the end of the day Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Paul Fire District or family GoFundMe are preferred.