PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The family of a Portland woman who died at Fordham University in New York earlier this week says they will hold a memorial service next Saturday.
Police say 22-year-old Sydney Monfries, a senior at Fordham University, was climbing the school's iconic clock tower Sunday when she fell about 30 feet.
Investigators say Monfries was with several friends and was posing for a photo at the time. After the fall, Monfries was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to authorities.
University officials say they’re investigating to figure out how the students got inside the tower. The tower is off limits to students, according to the university.
Monfries’s family in a statement said they will be holding a memorial service next Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Chautauqua Boulevard. The family asks people to donate to the American Heart Association instead of giving flowers or other items.
