BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deputy will have a memorial service after the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says he suffered a medical emergency last week while driving on Fern Road near Airport Avenue.
According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brent Iverson was driving home from a trip with his son May 27 and, after suffering a medical emergency, swerved off the road near Airport Avenue. His son was not hurt.
The sheriff’s office describes Iverson as “a dedicated deputy and a great dad” who has served in Benton County for the past 11 years.
According to the sheriff’s office, Iverson started his law enforcement career with the Oakridge Police Department in 2002. He transferred to the Junction City Police Department in 2005 and was hired by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. During his time in Benton County, Iverson worked as a patrol deputy and a Forest Patrol Deputy.
Iverson is survived by his two sons and a daughter, according to the sheriff’s office. His family has requested the assistance of the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation to assist in coordinating his memorial service.
The service is scheduled for June 7, 2019 at the Suburban Christian Church in the 2700 block of Southwest 53rd Street in Corvallis. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the memorial service starting at 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.