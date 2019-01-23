KELSO, WA (KPTV) - It’s now been more than 36 hours since a young woman in Kelso was murdered on the job, and while police work to track down her killer, memorials for her continue to grow.
Kayla Chapman, 30, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning during a robbery at Holt’s Quik Chek Market.
Kelso Police have released surveillance images showing the man they say killed her, and the newer white four-door sedan he got away in.
Meanwhile, Chapman’s customers and friends continue to bring flowers, candles and stuffed animals to the market, which remains closed and surrounded by police tape.
“Bad neighborhood, but she was the light that shined in this neighborhood, she was amazing, and she was murdered,” Jolene Boals told FOX 12. “She was just an honest, wholesome, sweet, endearing human being. And she was only 30. And she really didn’t deserve this at all.”
Chapman’s death is a shock to the small town, where her life made so much of an impact.
People said Chapman was always talking and laughing, loved animals, grew up in Kalama and had been living for years in the Kelso area.
“Every time I came in she said, ‘Hello beautiful,’” laughed Brandy McKnight, fighting back tears.
“I just talked to her the night before [it happened], I was just up here,” McKnight’s mother, Dorothea, added.
Kelso Police described the suspect as a black or dark-skinned man, who was wearing a bandana and hat at the time of the robbery and shooting.
Investigators said Chapman was able to call 9-1-1 to report she’d been shot, but ultimately, she didn’t survive.
“He had no feelings when he did that to her. None,” Dorothea said.
“I cannot see a human being in their right mind taking the life of somebody for something so stupid and insignificant,” Boals said.
Kelso Police are encouraging people to report any information that may help in the investigation, and posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, writing:
“First, we want to thank everyone who has taken time to reach out to us with tips. But please remember, share only what you know personally not what you've read on social media or heard somewhere. Our investigators have ruled out any connection to our case with the white car and suspects who robbed the Cowgirl Coffee stand up in Pierce County. Please know that our investigating team is working hard on this case. We aren't releasing any further details at this time and will post updates when needed.”
