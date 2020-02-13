2 men accused of assaulting man, leaving him bleeding outside Seaside tavern

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Two men are accused of assaulting another man and leaving him bleeding outside a tavern in Seaside, according to police.
Police responded to the 500 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday around 11:20 p.m., arriving to find the victim, a 42-year-old man from Seaside, bleeding and suffering from serious facial injuries. The man was treated at Providence Seaside Hospital and later released.
The victim knew one of the suspects, identified by police as Kelsey Jason Scott, 33 of Warrenton. Scott was arrested that night of the alleged assault, police said.
The second suspect, Leonard “Danny” Tilton, 34 of Seaside, was arrested on Thursday. Scott and Tilton are facing charges including assault in the second degree, a felony.
Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Shauna Stelson at 503-738-6311.
