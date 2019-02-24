PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers arrested two people for allegedly shooting at pedestrians, businesses and cars Sunday afternoon with BB guns.
Hayden B. Slater, 19, and Tyshawn Williams, 18, were firing from a window in an apartment building near Northwest Trinity Place near its intersection with West Burnside Street, according to Portland police.
Officers at the apartment arrested the men and seized two CO2 cartridge-powered BB pistols and metal BB ammunition.
Slater and Williams were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail, where they are facing charges including two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and discharging a firearm in the city.
Officers are following up on reports over the past few days of damage and working to see if those reports are connected to this case.
Officers encourage anyone who thinks they were injured or suffered damage in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest Trinity Place to call the bureau’s non-emergency line 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.