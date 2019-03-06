SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested two men after reviewing surveillance video of a robbery at a Marion County home Wednesday afternoon.
Lawrence Hammond, 33, and Eugene Schott, 53, are both facing a charge of burglary in the first degree, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies took the men into custody after reviewing surveillance video a resident in the 2600 block of Drift Creek Road Northeast provided them with. The resident said they called deputies after the surveillance video alerted them to the break-in.
Deputies located the suspects in the 8800 block of Silverton Road Northeast and arrested them. Hammond and Schott were lodged at the Marion County Jail.
