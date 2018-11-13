PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested two men after one of them allegedly made a threat with a gun at a southeast Portland bar over the weekend.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with a handgun early Sunday morning at Century Bar in the 900 block of Southeast Sandy Boulevard.
Officers around 1:30 a.m. arrived at the bar and arrested one of the men. Officers say they found a revolver on his person and seized the weapon as evidence. They say a second man tried to interfere with their investigation and was also arrested.
The men Tuesday morning were identified as 34-year-old Elijah L. Warren and 33-year-old Marcus A. Bell. Bar employees earlier told one of the men to leave the bar, at which point both men left the building and yelled threats at security staff, according to police.
One of the men allegedly threatened a staff member with a firearm.
Later, investigators say they located an illegally parked black Dodge pickup associated with Warren and Bell. Officers searched the truck and seized another gun from inside the vehicle and then had it towed.
Warren and Bell were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and have since been released.
Warren was lodged on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Bell was lodged on charges of disorderly conduct in the second degree, interfering with a police officer and trespass in the second degree.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
