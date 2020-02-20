PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men have been arrested and are facing murder charges in connection with a murder case dating back to 2009, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
In March 2009, Joseph Patrick Haley was found dead in the Willow Creek Apartments in unincorporated Clackamas County just south of Milwaukie.
Two of Haley’s roommates were present during the shooting and were not hurt, investigators said.
They told law enforcement that two men had knocked on the front door of the apartment and had barged their way inside while armed with a gun. The two suspects reportedly fled the scene after the shooting and were not found by responding deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
New information was discovered in the case in 2018 and detectives worked for months to identify two suspects: Kevin Schwartz, 34, of Gresham, and George Robins, 38, of Portland.
Detectives and the Clackamas County Inter-Agency Task Force on Wednesday arrested Schwartz in Gresham for murder in the first degree. Law enforcement found and arrested Robins in Portland. Robins is facing a charge of murder in the second degree. Both men were lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, where they are being held without bail.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information on Schwartz and Robins to call the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using their online email form.
(1) comment
It would be interesting to to see how the detectives solved this 11-year-old cold case. I guess they can't tell us until after the trial and appeals have been exhausted. :(
