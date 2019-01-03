SANDy, OR (KPTV) - A Sandy mother is pretty shaken up after two men broke into her home early Thursday morning while she and her two young children were sleeping.
It happened in a quiet residential neighborhood near Southeast Langensand Road and Highway 26 just after 5:30 a.m.
“I was sound asleep in the back bedroom here and heard footsteps, but what really woke me up was the flashlights,” the mother, who doesn’t want to be identified, told FOX 12. “I popped right up out of bed and started screaming get out of my house and, luckily, they ran, they left.”
The suspects were caught on her neighbor’s surveillance system.
The video shows a dark-colored car roll down her street. The driver turns around and parks, turning off the headlights. Three minutes later, two men come around the corner of her home, stopping at a locked gate leading to the backyard.
They appear to fumble with keys for a few minutes, before giving up and hopping over the fence.
Once in the backyard, the victim says they broke a downstairs bathroom window to get inside.
“According to the clock on the surveillance, they were probably in the house for 10, 15 minutes, depending on how long it took them to break in downstairs,” she said.
The suspects made their way upstairs before their flashlights woke her up. Surprisingly, nothing was taken.
“What they were after, I have no idea,” she said.
The surveillance video captures the suspects running away, too. The dark-colored car parked across the streets takes off when they do. Out of frame, she believes the car picked them up down the street.
She says it looked like dark gray or silver car, possibly a newer Mustang or Charger. She says one of the men – the older of the two – had a prosthetic leg.
Sandy Police confirm the two men in the video are the suspects in the case.
The woman is just thankful she and her children are physically okay, but she says it will be hard for her to rest until the two men are caught.
“It’s going to affect all of us, I can already feel PTSD,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to sleep at night.”
If you can help in the investigation, call the Sandy Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.