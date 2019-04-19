WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two men were convicted this week on charges connected to separate undercover sting operations in Washington County, the district attorney’s office says.
David Andrade-Arroyo was arrested in May 2018 as part of a child predator sting conducted by Beaverton police with assistance from Portland police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Andrade-Arroyo was 19 when he began communicating online with a person who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover detective, the attorney’s office says.
Andrade-Arroyo requested to meet with the purported child to have sex and sent the undercover detective a sexually explicit image, the attorney’s office says.
Andrade-Arroyo was arrested when he arrived at the agreed-upon location in Beaverton. Law enforcement says he claimed he only came to talk with the 15-year-old girl, and did not intend to have sex with her.
Andrade-Arroyo on April 17 was convicted of one count of first-degree online sexual corruption and two counts of luring a minor. He is due in court for sentencing June 21.
On Thursday, a Washington County jury found Juan Gabriel Sosa guilty on charges in connection to a separate undercover human trafficking sting.
The attorney’s office says Sosa was 27 years old when he was arrested in 2018. As part of the sting, officers created a profile on a social media app and posed as a teenage girl.
Sosa contacted the account and told officers he was fine with the girl’s stated age of 16. He then engaged in sexually explicit conversations, asked for naked photos, and sent a shirtless picture of himself.
Sosa was arrested at a public park where he believed he was meeting the girl for sex. The attorney’s office says he was found with a concealed and loaded handgun inside his waistband and a condom in his pocket.
Sosa on April 18 was found guilty of luring a minor, second degree attempted sex abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is due in court for sentencing May 3.
