PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men are facing charges in connection with a May Day brawl outside northeast Portland bar.
The fight earlier this year occurred outside Cider Riot, where according to an event created on Facebook, antifa members planned to gather for a May Day afterparty.
Ian Kramer, 45, and Matthew Cooper, 24, are facing charges for an incident that injured a 31-year-old woman during the fight, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Kramer is facing one count of assault in the second degree, one count of attempted assault in the second degree, one count of unlawful use of mace in the second degree, one count of disorderly conduct in the second degree, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Cooper is facing one count of disorderly conduct in the second degree and one count of harassment.
According to police, Kramer was arrested in north Portland Wednesday morning. Officers served a search warrant on his home and say they found several items related to the disturbance May 1, including a metal baton.
Kramer is accused of using a baton to hurt a woman during the disturbance, the attorney’s office says. He is also accused of spraying another person with mace and, along with Cooper, “causing annoyance and alarm by engaging in fighting and violent, tumultuous and threatening behavior,” according to the indictment.
Furthermore, the indictment says Cooper "unlawfully and intentionally harassed and annoyed the same woman allegedly assaulted by Kramer by subjecting her to offensive physical contact," the attorney's office says.
Kramer will be arraigned on charges Thursday; Cooper was not in custody, as of Wednesday afternoon, the attorney’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
