3 men injured in shooting in Portland, police seeking information from public

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Portland, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm in the 10200 block of Northeast Knott Street.
As officers were investigating, police say two other gunshot victims showed up a hospital. One had been shot in the leg and the other had been shot in the stomach.
All three victims are expected to recover.
Officers found two vehicles, both four-door sedans, with evidence of gunfire. Police say the evidence suggests the shooting happened elsewhere and involved the occupants of the two vehicles.
No arrests have been made. The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded and is investigating.
Detectives believe the shooting happened somewhere near the intersection of Northeast Glisan Street and Interstate 205.
Investigators have not located a crime scene at this point and are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone who heard shots, witnessed the shooting, found evidence of a shooting, or has photographic or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 503-823-3333. Police are asking anyone who finds evidence to not move or touch it.
Anyone with other information about the shooting is asked to notify the GVRT directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The case number is 20-53816.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
