CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two men who pleaded guilty in a shooting at Clackamas Town Center that hurt a basketball star’s half-brother have learned their fate.
Taivon Campbell and Jefferey Jessie were sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison Monday morning. They were charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a gun.
The shooting happened in March last year when Campbell and Jessie shot Damian Lillard’s half-brother multiple times in the parking lot of Clackamas Town Center.
Jahrell Lillard had to have surgery but did recover. In court Monday morning, Campbell and Jessie were also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.
