GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Two men were sentenced on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a Gresham apartment that injured a woman and her 9-year-old son, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Rashad Banks, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the crime. Nakiem Brown, also 26, was sentenced to five years in prison, which is the maximum sentence allowed under Oregon law for a single count conviction on a Class C felony, the attorney’s office says. Brown will only receive credit for time already served.
Banks was previously convicted of charges including attempted murder. Brown was previously convicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement.
The attorney’s office described the incident in the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue in May 2017 as “brutal” and said the boy was blinded in one eye in a “hail of gunfire”.
The boy’s mother, Cherie Thompson, said she was shot three times and her boy was shot nine times. In a previous court appearance, she said that while she was in the bedroom with the three other people, including a 24-year-old man and 2-year-old girl, someone walked inside and started shooting.
She testified that she screamed out for the person to stop because there were “babies in the room”.
Investigators said the likely target of the shooting was the 24-year-old man, who was a rival gang member of the suspects.
