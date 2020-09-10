HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - As some people evacuate from their homes, community members are stepping up to help people in need, including helping to transport their animals.
On Thursday, two men with a trailer and pickup helped other people in Oregon City evacuate their animals as wildfire danger approached nearby.
Jose Najar and Nick Meza are from Independence. They say they’ve been coming up to help people transport their animals for three days.
On Thursday, they had the trailer and the pickup ready to go at a moment’s notice, saying the plan was to bring some livestock to the Polk County Fairgrounds.
“I love animals, I love horses, cows, and everything,” Najar and Meza said. “We both love animals, but we’re just trying to help other people that need help. We just helped this old lady she needed help moving her cattle and we helped her out.”
Both Najar and Meza say their main goal is to help as many people as possible.
