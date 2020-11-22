PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Many families are getting ready for a socially distanced or isolated Thanksgiving because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Being away from friends and family is part of what Dr. Natasha Bhuyan said can cause people to feel stressed or isolated. She said people need to make sure they are taking care of their mental health.
“Just because we are in this freeze, it doesn’t mean that we all need to be in our homes completely isolated from each other, we can reach out, but it is important to follow some of these simple measures because it does make a huge difference for our mental health,” she said.
She encourages her patients to practice mindfulness, breathing exercises and to journal. She said even though the holidays are going to look different this year, it’s important to practice gratitude.
“There’s been research that shows practicing gratitude can actually lower levels of stress and benefit our mental wellness and even practicing gratitude about having water a place to sleep even those small things especially when we feel like this virus is taking so much away from us,” she said.
She also said not to limit yourself to sitting when video chatting with others.
“Moving our bodies is a way to feel connected to other people so exercising with your friends virtually and food is another way to connect so there’s a lot of things we can do virtually and have those social connections with others,” she said.
She said it’s also important to remember that this Pandemic will not last forever.
“It is a long road ahead, but we’ve got to take this pandemic seriously because lives are literally at stake, and I know this is hard for everyone,” she said. “And people are so tired of this pandemic and that pandemic fatigue is real and it takes emotional stamina to keep physically distancing, to keep wearing a mask, to avoid those crowds, to wash our hands, but those are the things that really do curb the spread and we need to all be on board to curb the spread of this virus.”
She said to reach out to your doctor as soon as possible if you are struggling with your mental health.
