PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Results from a CDC survey show one in four 18 to 24 year olds surveyed seriously considered suicide to cope with stress related to COVID-19.
In the CDC’s report, they say younger adults, minorities, and essential workers are experiencing disproportionately worse mental health issues. The report also shows that 25.2 percent of 18 to 24 year olds who responded seriously considered suicide in the month before taking the survey.
Lines For Life, a social services organization in Portland, says it has recently seen an increase in calls to their hotline. David Westbrook, CEO, says the statistic is not surprising. He says there are other ways people can cope during this unprecedented time. He says it can start with something as simple as putting your phone down before bed.
“A couple of things we can do, we can stick to a sleep schedule across seven days, we can not pick up our phones for the last hour before bed,” Westbrook said. “Connectedness is another thing that’s a super important but difficult thing during this time. But figuring out how to connect with loved ones, friends, just folks who can be there for emotional support.”
The CDC report also shows that people either began or increased their use of substances to cope with COVID-related stress. Westbrook suggests one way to avoid developing an unhealthy coping mechanism is to remove any substances from your home.
Most of all, Westbrook says feeling stressed or depressed in completely normal during a stressful time.
If you need help, you can call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255. There are also other resources available here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.