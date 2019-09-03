PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With Hurricane Dorian slamming the Bahamas, a team from Mercy Corps is on the way to help.
Strategic Operations Manager Anthony Lecossois is flying out of PDX Tuesday evening en route to Nassau, where he’ll meet a national team of four others from Mercy Corps: one from Iowa, one from Washington D.C. and two from Puerto Rico. He plans on staying for a week or two to determine the greatest needs on the ground and how to best provide immediate help.
“We know that what’s most needed is going to be safe drinking water, food, basic household items, temporary shelter,” Lecossois said.
But just getting to the hardest hit areas will be tough. Their work will be focused on the northernmost island of Grand Bahama and the area around Freeport, but the airport there is still closed.
“The Freeport airport is not going to be accessible for now, so what’s probably going to happen is we’re either going to go by sea or use a helicopter,” he said. “That is going to be the number one challenge is gaining access.”
Their team has to be self-sufficient on the ground too, so they’ll be packing water filters to make their own source of clean drinking water, satellite phones, food and tents. Lecossois is also bringing a supply of solar lanterns which provide light and USB charging capabilities to areas without power.
“All the pictures we’ve seen and the videos as well are really concerning,” he said. “People are really hurting.”
Lecossois expects thousands of homes will be leveled and he’s already hearing about people who didn’t survive the storm.
You can help support their work by donating here: https://www.mercycorps.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-makes-landfall.
