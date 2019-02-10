Messy roads as snow thaws in Portland, SW Washington; another foot expected in Gorge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Drivers braved messy roads Sunday as temperatures rose above freezing and parts of the Portland metro area and southwest Washington began to thaw.
Main roads in northeast Portland Sunday night were mostly clear, but some side streets were still dicey.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says crews Sunday worked to remove layers of ice that accumulated on the roads. PBOT says they focused on east Portland, with more than a dozen PBOT trucks clearing roads for school Monday morning, particularly in the Parkrose and David Douglas areas.
Temperatures in many areas dipped into the 20s Saturday night, making for dangerous driving conditions all over east Portland and into Gresham and Clark County.
FOX 12 spoke with a driver who says he had to climb out of his window after he wound up in a ditch off Northeast Glisan near Fairview Parkway. Gresham police confirmed the crash was weather related.
“Kind of take a 180 and drive backwards and land in the ditch,” Sergiy Russian said, referring to the crash.
Conditions for drivers in southwest Washington were not much better. Many areas Sunday were still covered in melting snow and spots of ice.
In downtown Camas, a lot of snow still covered sidewalks and parts of the road, making for thick slush and slick roads after more than half a foot of snow fell overnight.
We’re back in downtown Camas tonight where it’s the parking spots causing the most trouble! Still some icy spots but also thick slush out here. We’ve seen shoveling and people using the floor mats of their car for traction. pic.twitter.com/oxhZRNisq8— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) February 10, 2019
FOX 12 spotted people using the floor mats from their cars to try and exit their parking spots.
“Everything was fine until we just parked literally right here, just a bunch of ice in the parking area,” Jennifer Arndt said. “We got stuck, can’t really back out, so we’re trying to get crafty.”
Another woman said she slept at her restaurant, Mill City Brew Works, the past two nights because she didn’t want to drive in the winter weather conditions.
“The roads weren’t that great to drive on, so I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Francisca Zech said.
Temperatures are expected to warm and gusty south winds will continue in the Portland metro area Sunday night, according to FOX 12 Meteorologist Mark Nelsen, who says that should limit any snow accumulation to just a dusting on the highest hills.
A snowstorm is expected in the Gorge Sunday night through Tuesday mainly east of Bonneville Dam; a snowstorm is also expected in the Cascades, and will continue through at least Tuesday.
Last week, the Cascade Locks area got about 10 inches of snow. The incoming snowstorm is expected to bring another foot or more over the next couple of days, causing mixed emotions for locals.
“I love it,” Nickie Laws said. “I’m excited about it. I’m excited to keep getting more snow.”
Local Tony Telfer, however, is not looking forward to more snow.
“My general feeling about the snow is I would much prefer that it not be here,” Telfer said.
A number of school districts in the Gorge say they will be closed Monday, including the Lyle School District, the North Wasco County School District, Skamania School District 2 and the White Salmon School District. Other districts say they will be start two hours late.
See a complete list of school closures and delays here.
