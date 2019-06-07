TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire at Grimm's Fuel in Tualatin early Friday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a fire in the 18000 block of Southwest Cipole Road.
TVF&R said the fire was confined to a metal outbuilding with no extension to any nearby structures.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.