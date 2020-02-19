PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cash and drugs were seized and a person was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in southeast Portland.
Police said officers received a tip about a person inside a vehicle that was involved in drug activity.
At around 1 p.m., members of the East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 10500 block of Southeast Stark Street.
During the traffic stop, police said officers found about 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,605 in cash.
Police said the driver was arrested, but they are not releasing the drivers name and charges at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
