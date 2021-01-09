MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for drug charges following a crash in Milwaukie Friday.
Milwaukie police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Southeast Monroe Street and Southeast 37th Avenue around 5: 45 p.m. When they arrived, they found both drivers uninjured and cooperating with the initial investigation.
During the investigation, one of the drivers identified as Michael David Douglas Mason, 32, abruptly ran away from the scene. A K9 unit found him a short time later under a wheelchair ramp of a nearby business.
Witnesses told police they had seen Mason walk away and hid a bag in nearby bushes before officers could arrive. Officers were led to the bushes where the bag had been stashed and discovered it contained several bags of methamphetamine, about 4.6 ounces in total. A 9mm handgun was found next to the bag, police said.
Monroe was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (Meth), delivery of a controlled substance (Meth), interfering, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree escape and fail to perform duties of a driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.