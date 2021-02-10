PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While our region waits for winter weather to arrive, many have prepped for the snow and ice. 

With winter weather comes the need for winter car gear. In the past week, Les Schwab store manager Jason Gale said there's been an uptick in people getting prepared. 

"We’re seeing the purchase of tire chains, cables, auto socks for low clearance vehicles and we’re even seeing studded and stud less snow tires being purchased," Gale said.

Gale said he only expects more business over the next few days. However, if you can't make it to your local auto shop - he offered up some advice for how you can safely hit the road. 

"Make sure you at least have enough air pressure in your tires. It will fluctuate as the temperatures drop," Gale said. "Also, just safe driving. Give yourself a lot more stopping distance."

Of course, preparing goes further than snow chains. 

"Today has been crazier than the last two days. It has been nonstop. We’ve been doing a week’s worth of business the first three days of this week. A week’s worth of business every day," Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware, said. 

Chusid said they were busy selling all the necessities - faucet covers, shovels, sleds and salt all before the storm hits. 
Getting your home prepared for winter weather

KPTV file image

"I’ve got three sets of stairs up to my house and a brand-new infrared heater on the porch. I’m gonna do some entertaining and don’t want anyone falling down the stairs," Eli Pursifull, a customer at Ankeny Hardware, said.

Some are planning to hunker down inside this weekend, so, there were plenty of people who hit the grocery store, too. Especially those who live in the West Hills - who know just how the snow can impact their lives. 

“We are down kind of in a low area so we figure there is one way out and if it gets slippery, we may be stuck so we figure we might as well have some food and something to keep us going," Joel Sigel, a QFC shopper, said. 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.