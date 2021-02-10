PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While our region waits for winter weather to arrive, many have prepped for the snow and ice.
"We’re seeing the purchase of tire chains, cables, auto socks for low clearance vehicles and we’re even seeing studded and stud less snow tires being purchased," Gale said.
"Make sure you at least have enough air pressure in your tires. It will fluctuate as the temperatures drop," Gale said. "Also, just safe driving. Give yourself a lot more stopping distance."
Of course, preparing goes further than snow chains.
"Today has been crazier than the last two days. It has been nonstop. We’ve been doing a week’s worth of business the first three days of this week. A week’s worth of business every day," Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware, said.Chusid said they were busy selling all the necessities - faucet covers, shovels, sleds and salt all before the storm hits.
"I’ve got three sets of stairs up to my house and a brand-new infrared heater on the porch. I’m gonna do some entertaining and don’t want anyone falling down the stairs," Eli Pursifull, a customer at Ankeny Hardware, said.
“We are down kind of in a low area so we figure there is one way out and if it gets slippery, we may be stuck so we figure we might as well have some food and something to keep us going," Joel Sigel, a QFC shopper, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.