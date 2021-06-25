Metro area cooling centers prepare for busy weekend as heat wave begins

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - For those without access to air conditioning, the next three days will not only be very hot but they could be dangerous too. To help keep people safe and comfortable, several counties are opening emergency cooling centers.
In Tualatin, the cooling center is at the Juanita Pohl Center, with extended hours starting on Saturday. People can stop by to cool off between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
"We're just happy to be able to provide this resource to the community members during this time," said Sara Shepherd, Juanita Pohl Center Supervisor. "It's nice to have a nice place to cool off and go to."
Shepherd says while inside the building there are some COVID-19 pandemic rules in place.
"The city is still following mask requirements and physical distancing requirements. Depending on size of each room in center, will depend in max capacity," Shepherd said.
If the center reaches max capacity, Shepherd says they have more areas of the building they can open.
The Juanita Pohl Center is one of many cooling centers activated this weekend. Several libraries and churches across the Portland metro area are opening their doors and their air conditioning to the public.
Links to cooling centers across the metro area can be found here.
