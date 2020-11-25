PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Health officials are warning that any surges in COVID-19 hospital could lead to impacts on other emergency services across the metro area.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says it’s been working on an emergency plan since March and is now putting that plan into place.
TVF&R says that extra EMS crews will be ready to go if needed. It says those extra crews could come from people in other departments and that extra engines will be made available.
The fire department says, right now, there hasn’t been a spike in calls for EMS services. However, they know it could happen fast. Stefan Myers, a spokesman for TVF&R, says that their work is deeply connected to the work done by hospitals. He says the trend hospitals are seeing with the rising cases could soon come their way.
“In the regional area, as even Multnomah County is starting to experience, those changes can happen rapidly. While right now it seems like we’re not seeing something on the immediate horizon, it’s something that we have to be very vigilant of because it can happen quickly,” Myers said.
He says that around the country, many EMS services have seen a drastic change in responses and very quickly. He says some areas have seen their 911 systems overloaded.
Tuesday, health officers warned that a major spike in cases could lead to a delay in services, starting from 911 calls to hospital care.
Those health officers wanted to remind people that it is important not to have those large gatherings on Thanksgiving so that we don’t overrun our healthcare and emergency systems.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.