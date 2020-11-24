PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Oregon’s major counties are making a plea to Oregonians to celebrate Thanksgiving safely, and with only the members of your household, if possible.
County health officers say they are worried about the state’s hospitals and their ability to care for patients. Currently, in the Portland metro area, nearly 83 percent of ICU beds are occupied as well as 91 percent of non-ICU beds.
Health officers say they don’t want to repeat history this Thanksgiving.
“Given what we’ve seen in the past, whenever there’s a holiday that involves food or gathering, we tend to see an increase about two or three weeks later,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the tri-county health officer.
Vines says that increase could have very serious consequences.
“An increase two to three weeks from now would land us in an extremely difficult position across the metro region as far as hospital beds, emergency response times and just generally our ability to manage and stop this virus,” she said.
Physicians in the metro area say this isn’t just a concern for anyone who becomes sick with CoVID-19, but anyone who gets sick or needs medical care at all.
“It means that if you require emergency care, that care could be delayed. It means that if you go to the emergency department, that you would be waiting longer,” said Dr. Ritu Sahni, the Washington County EMS medical director.
Health officers are asking that families only celebrate with the people in their household and find other ways to connect with loved ones.
“The way that we’re going to connect is over video. We will share our toasts and Thanksgiving and spend some time together virtually,” said Dr. Christina Baumann, the Washington County health officer.
That message is also coming straight from hospitals themselves. Sean Gregory, the chief executive of PeaceHealth, wrote a letter to the community. In it, he said: “There is nothing political about COVID-19 in our community. People have been harmed, and more people will be harmed. Please take measures to not harm yourself or others. Wearing a mask is an inconvenience, but the consequences of spreading the virus are worthy of being inconvenienced.”
Officials say the strain isn’t just on bed space, but healthcare workers as well.
“There are ways to increase hospital capacity, but we start to bump up to issues, primarily staff limitations,” Vines said.
Hospitals say they are monitoring the available space every day. They say it will be on everyone to do their part this Thanksgiving holiday to make sure it doesn’t severely strain the healthcare system.
