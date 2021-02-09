Metro area restaurant owners prepare to open back up for indoor dining

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Restaurant owners in the metro area are getting ready to welcome back guests to eat inside their restaurants for the first time in months.
Tuesday, the governor announced that ten counties have improved from being in the Extreme Risk category. Those counties include Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas, which are all being downgraded to High Risk.
High Risk means that restaurants can welcome back guests at 25% capacity, capped at 50 people. Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can also reopen to 25% capacity as well.
The full list of activities and risk levels for Oregon counties is available at this link.
“We’re excited. A crazy roller coaster, but we’re ready. All systems go,” said Vanessa Preston, owner of Café Nell in Northwest Portland.
In addition to being able to allow indoor diners, restaurants can also increase their outdoor dining capacity from 50 people to 75.
“I think it’s going to be really, really good. I think we’ll have two different types of clientele. The ones who sit outside will be different than the ones who sit inside,” said Brenda Kallien, the general manager of The Matador in Southeast Portland.
Kallien says it will be a large undertaking for The Matador to be ready for Friday, but it will be good to have customers back inside.
“I’ve kind of forgotten what it’s like,” she said. “I had to look at a floor chart to see where tables are even located, I was like I don’t even remember.”
But, there is also some worry. County risk levels are assessed every two weeks and Kallien worries that two weeks from now, they could be preparing to close the restaurant yet again.
“I am very concerned if our numbers go up that restaurants and bars will get the blame for it,” she said.
The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association says it has the same concerns and is now asking legislators and Governor Kate Brown to eliminate the Extreme Risk category. That would allow all restaurants in Oregon to be open, to some degree, at all times.
But Preston says regardless of what happens, her business will continue to fight.
“For almost nine months now, we’ve been taking it a day at a time and that’s what we’ll just keep doing and make the best decision we have with the information we have at the time,” she said.
Restaurants are opening to what is expected to be a busy weekend. Valentine’s Day is Sunday. The weekend could also bring freezing temperatures and a snow event. Restaurant owners say they will just have to see how that plays out and how it affects business.
