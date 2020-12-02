PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Governor Brown’s statewide freeze will expire on Thursday, but a new system will roll out that classifies counties by risk level.
Oregon restaurants are preparing to comply with the new COVID-19 restrictions by Thursday.
One of the owners of Eem in North Portland says he’s excited to reopen and rehire staff. Still, other owners outside of Multnomah County feel uneasy after the governor updated her risk level list.
“All in all, we’re excited about getting to reopen again,” Eric Nelson, Co-owner of Eem, said.
Wednesday night, things were quiet at Eem in North Portland— but, come Friday, when they plan to open, Nelson says they’ll be prepared.
“As per the city, or the ordinance, health rules, you can only have a roof and one wall. You have to have 75 percent open,” he said. “So we went through and just opened up 75 percent of everything. We put new tables around, we went through today and cleaned.”
Nelson already had dining pods in place when the statewide freeze went into effect, so they were ready for outdoor dining.
But that’s not the case for everyone.
“We don’t really have space for outside dining at our place in Hood River,” Matt Swihart, owner, and brewmaster at Double Mountain Brewery said.
Governor Brown’s new guidance separates counties by risk level: low, moderate, high and extreme, depending on their COVID-19 numbers.
Each level determines several factors, including how much a restaurant can operate.
On Thursday, Oregon restaurants will be allowed to open again to some degree.
“Honestly, we hadn’t done much preparing for it because we just didn’t know what was going to happen. We were just sort of just waiting to see,” Sirota Johnston, owner of Boda’s Kitchen, said.
Since the new restrictions were announced, five counties have moved into the extreme risk category, including Hood River.
Before, Hood River County was considered “high risk,” which would have allowed for some indoor dining. But, now restaurants there can only do takeout and outdoor dining.
“We were definitely looking forward to the end of the freeze period, a return to inside dining. It just has some obvious financial repercussions,” Swihart said. “We’re supportive of a lot of the restrictions; it’s just hard. It’s hard to be in the restaurant and hospitality business.”
Which, for some, like Double Mountain Brewery, will be a financial blow.
“We were essentially treading water, but I was happy with treading water because I wasn’t drowning. But, this, it’s closer to drowning. It’s just not sustainable over time,” Swihart said.
He said they would survive with this current model for six to eight weeks, but after that, he said they might have to reduce their staffing and reconsider layoffs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
