Metro-area vaccination sites see thousands in newly eligible 12-15 age group

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of 12-15-year-olds have already been vaccinated in the Portland-metro area since that age group was eligible last week.
According to health leaders at the All4Oregon vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, 4,180 12-15-year-olds have been vaccinated between May 13-16.
Leaders say 3,040 in that age group are currently scheduled to be vaccinated between Monday and May 27.
As of noon Monday, OHSU says its PDX and Hillsboro Stadium sites vaccinated 5,290 in that age group.
Leaders say there are no plans to postpone the Oregon Convention Center’s vaccination site closure on June 19.
Kids tell FOX 12 that getting the shot is not just to protect themselves, but their friends and older family members.
“My great grandma doesn't want to go anywhere cause' COVID,” Joy Price said. “One reason that I want to get the vaccine so I could go over there and like spend time with her.”
Price is 13-years-old.
FOX 12 spoke with Price and her mom Chauntae Hansen as they were being driven to Price’s vaccine appointment Monday.
Hansen is hoping with kids in this age group getting vaccinated that there will be more normalcy.
“I just pretty much hope that you know everyone gets vaccinated and we can get back to the normal lives,” Hansen said. “Our kids can go back to school, they can play with friends we can have sleepovers.”
Mom Shannon Crain says when she heard about the new eligibility for her 12-year-old son Reid, she felt it was important to do their part in ending the pandemic.
“And that's really a priority for us and really drove our decision to get vaccinated right away is we want to get the kids back to school as soon as possible,” Crain said.
Some parents also said they’re hesitant to get their child in this age group vaccinated and are going to wait for now.
It’s a difficult subject as some parents told FOX 12 they’re concerned about sharing if their child is vaccinated with other parents because not everyone shares the same opinions on getting the vaccine.
