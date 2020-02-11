MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – The regional governing council Metro is considering a ballot measure that would tax higher income earners to fund homeless services.
Nothing is final yet, but councilors met with community members in Milwaukie Tuesday night to talk about possible plans.
“I don’t think you can walk down a street in downtown Portland or even out here in the southern part of the region and say we’ve got this covered,” Metro Councilor Christine Lewis said of the latest effort to fund homeless services and help keep people in housing across the metro region in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.
Right now, the idea is to initiate about a 1 percent income tax on people making more than $125,000 a year or couples making more than $250,000 a year.
It would be a progressive tax so that percentage would vary a little bit based on income.
The coalition behind the proposal to Metro, called Here Together, is also proposing a possible licensing fee on businesses making more than $25 million.
“There’s a huge need and I think we need to, as a relatively wealthy area, it’s a need that we need to do more about,” said Dan Hoeschen, who lives in Clackamas County.
The goal is to make about $250 million to go toward services that help keep people out of homelessness – things like case management, job training, and mental health support just to name a few.
“We need to make sure we’re addressing this at the regional level because somebody who needs services doesn’t know the difference between if they’re here in Milwaukie or just slightly north in Portland,” Lewis said.
It’s all still in the works. The discussion in Milwaukie is one of three meetings in the three different counties to get input and hear concerns.
“What are the costs that are currently being spent that we could hope to alleviate and or reduce? And if we’re not tracking that stuff I think we’re just whistling in the wind,” one community member said.
Many were all for it.
“It’s a big problem and this would help a lot,” Hoeschen said.
But several people who did not want to go on camera said they disagreed with the tax, with some saying it’s unfair for higher income earners to take on this burden.
Others worried their concerns wouldn’t be taken seriously before this could go to the ballot.
There’s another community meeting Wednesday night. That one is in east Multnomah county.
Then there’s a public hearing at the Metro Council chamber on Thursday.
The council is expected to vote on whether or not to send this to the May ballot next week.
