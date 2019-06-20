Miami ends Bol's slide in 2nd round at No. 44

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bol Bol's long wait is finally over.
The 7-foot-2 Oregon freshman spent the entire first round in the green room before Miami ended his slide by picking him with the 44th overall pick.
But Bol isn't heading to South Beach. The Heat traded the rights to Bol to the Denver Nuggets, said a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because deal is pending league approval.
The wait was a big fall for the son of late NBA player Manute Bol considering he was projected by some as a possible late lottery pick and spent a very long evening in the green room.
His selection drew loud cheers from the fans who stuck around to watch the second round, prompting Bol to say afterward: "It feels pretty good, I didn't know I had that many fans until right now."
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
