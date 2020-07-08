WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – A man who received a settlement from West Linn after his wrongful arrest is speaking about the ordeal online.
Michael Fesser participated in a virtual forum hosted by the West Linn City Council.
Court records show Fesser brought up concerns of racial harassment to his boss at a towing company, and then his boss called in a favor to a friend, asking then-Police Chief Terry Timeus to investigate Fesser for taking money from the company.
Investigators say the allegations against Fesser were not supported by any evidence. Now, Fesser and city officials are working to make a change.
“While I've always believed and felt that this is not who we are as a community, your experience and the historical record of our police department actions demonstrate that we are not who we think we are,” West Linn Mayor Russ Axelrod said on Wednesday.
“I know everyone in West Linn is not bad, I understand that,” Fesser said. “Just the healing process of what we want to do … we have to find space, find somewhere, find the people in West Linn that want change and the healing process to start … to step up and say this is what we’re gonna do, this is what we need to do, we need you guys here as well as we need be, so we can feel accepted coming into your community.”
A police sergeant included in the 2017 arrest was fired last month. The West Linn police chief at the time has since left the position. The current chief is on administrative leave.
