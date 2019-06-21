MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Michael Wolfe, the man accused of killing Karissa and Billy Fretwell, was back in court Friday, for the first time since the mom and son's bodies were found.
He faces three counts of aggravated murder and two counts of kidnapping.
These charges carry the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty.
Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry explains the reason there are three counts for two victims is that two of those counts are for killing more than one person and one of those counts is for killing someone under the age of 14.
We spoke to him just after he met with the Fretwells' family: "As you might guess this is a tough time. We’ve had a lot of meeting between investigators and my victim advocates, we’ve met with the family several times now, especially after the bodies were found to share with them the findings that were made."
Karissa and Billy’s bodies were found last weekend in a rural area of the county, west of the city of Yamhill, an area investigators believe Wolfe was familiar with.
Karissa died by a gunshot to the head. We’re still waiting for test results to determine Billy’s cause of death.
Berry said finding their bodies makes the prosecution's case stronger.
"To try a murder case with no body is a much different case than where you have the bodies in part the defense could always argue you can’t even prove they’re dead, they’re just gone and so if nothing else, it changes that portion of the trial," Berry said.
It’s been an emotional investigation for friends and neighbors of the Fretwells.
Even community members who didn’t know the mother and son feel the impact. One McMinnville man even felt compelled to come to court.
"I just feel sorry for the little boy and the mother you know but mostly the little boy," Don Maul said. "Because i’m a father and my feelings are hurt ya know i’m hurt and i’m mad."
He was hoping for more information from the arraignment but Berry tells us it will still take a while to get all the answers in this investigation and for this case to go to trial.
"These cases typically don’t resolve for quite some time and this case is certainly no different," Berry said.
Wolfe is still being held without bail.
He’s expected back in court July 10.
